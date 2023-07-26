AshirwadCapital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 128.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 128.21% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 136.82% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 up 120% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

AshirwadCapital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

AshirwadCapital shares closed at 3.66 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.59% returns over the last 6 months and 0.55% over the last 12 months.