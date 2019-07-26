AshirwadCapital Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 24.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2019 down 24.08% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 10.99% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 11.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

AshirwadCapital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2018.

AshirwadCapital shares closed at 3.22 on July 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.94% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.