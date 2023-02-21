AshirwadCapital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 86.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 86.25% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 87.73% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.