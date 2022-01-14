AshirwadCapital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 161.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2021 up 161.17% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 241.39% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

AshirwadCapital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

AshirwadCapital shares closed at 11.06 on January 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 134.32% returns over the last 6 months and 142.54% over the last 12 months.