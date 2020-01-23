AshirwadCapital Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 74.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2019 down 74.47% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019 down 79.13% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019 down 78.38% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018.

AshirwadCapital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2018.

AshirwadCapital shares closed at 2.93 on January 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -17.93% over the last 12 months.