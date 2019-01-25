AshirwadCapital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2018 up 13.49% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018 up 25.7% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 up 23.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

AshirwadCapital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

AshirwadCapital shares closed at 3.50 on January 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 9.03% over the last 12 months.