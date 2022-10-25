Ashirwad Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 64.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 64.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.28 crore in September 2022 up 2226.24% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 up 226.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 12.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 22.20 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.18% returns over the last 6 months and 130.05% over the last 12 months.