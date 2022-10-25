 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashirwad Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 64.81% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashirwad Steel and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 64.81% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.28 crore in September 2022 up 2226.24% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2022 up 226.15% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 12.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2021.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 22.20 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.18% returns over the last 6 months and 130.05% over the last 12 months.

Ashirwad Steel and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.29 0.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.29 0.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.06 0.09
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.21 1.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 0.00 -1.44
Other Income 1.18 0.92 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.80 0.93 -0.74
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.79 0.91 -0.74
Exceptional Items 15.88 -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.67 0.91 -0.74
Tax 1.38 0.17 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.28 0.74 -0.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.28 0.74 -0.72
Equity Share Capital 12.50 12.50 12.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.23 0.60 -0.57
Diluted EPS 12.23 0.60 -0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.23 0.60 -0.57
Diluted EPS 12.23 0.60 -0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Oct 25, 2022
