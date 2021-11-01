Ashirwad Steel Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in September 2021 up 5.88% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021 down 217.43% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021 down 172.22% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 9.50 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given -34.89% returns over the last 6 months and 20.25% over the last 12 months.