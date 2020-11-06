Ashirwad Steel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2020 down 4.49% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2020 up 64.16% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2020 up 52.54% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2019.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.30 in September 2019.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 7.90 on November 04, 2020 (BSE)