Ashirwad Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 17.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 17.7% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 down 88.17% from Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2023 up 295% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.69 in March 2022.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 21.48 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.60% returns over the last 6 months and 30.18% over the last 12 months.