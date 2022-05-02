Ashirwad Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 5.88% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in March 2022 up 3127.86% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 up 6.98% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 15.85 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.62% returns over the last 6 months and 8.64% over the last 12 months.