Ashirwad Steel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 95.97% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashirwad Steel and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2021 down 95.97% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 96.37% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 up 89.76% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2020.
Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 13.90 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.83% returns over the last 6 months and 31.13% over the last 12 months.
|Ashirwad Steel and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.26
|6.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.26
|6.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|7.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.08
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|2.11
|4.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|-2.03
|-5.49
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.83
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-1.20
|-4.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-1.23
|-4.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|-1.23
|-4.34
|Tax
|-0.37
|-0.08
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-1.15
|-4.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-1.15
|-4.19
|Equity Share Capital
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.92
|-3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.92
|-3.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.92
|-3.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.92
|-3.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited