Ashirwad Steel Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 95.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2021 down 95.97% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021 up 96.37% from Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 up 89.76% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2020.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 13.90 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.83% returns over the last 6 months and 31.13% over the last 12 months.