Ashirwad Steel Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 92.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2019 down 92.71% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2019 up 2155.11% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.48 crore in March 2019 up 5476.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 6.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2018.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 10.00 on January 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given 38.12% returns over the last 6 months and -29.18% over the last 12 months.