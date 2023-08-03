Ashirwad Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 46.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 46.53% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 60.24% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 51.06% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 29.89 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.67% returns over the last 6 months and 80.06% over the last 12 months.