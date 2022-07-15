Ashirwad Steel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 5.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 41222.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 1075% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 16.25 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.35% returns over the last 6 months and 21.09% over the last 12 months.