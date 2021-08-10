Ashirwad Steel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 66.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2021 down 66.68% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 99.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 88.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2020.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2020.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 13.12 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.90% returns over the last 6 months