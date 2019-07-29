Ashirwad Steel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 30.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in June 2019 down 30.81% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 246.62% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 down 145.45% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 10.00 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)