Ashirwad Steel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 30.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashirwad Steel and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in June 2019 down 30.81% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 246.62% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 down 145.45% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.
Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 10.00 on January 17, 2019 (BSE)
|Ashirwad Steel and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.35
|0.38
|1.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.35
|0.38
|1.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.14
|0.20
|0.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|-0.04
|1.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.34
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.09
|-0.01
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|3.94
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-4.04
|-0.29
|Other Income
|0.37
|13.53
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|9.49
|0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|9.48
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|9.48
|0.06
|Tax
|-0.06
|1.72
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|7.76
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|7.76
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|6.21
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|6.21
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|6.21
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|6.21
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited