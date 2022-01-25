Ashirwad Steel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 5.88% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2021 up 163.4% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 up 172.07% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.92 in December 2020.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 17.20 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.72% returns over the last 6 months and 23.92% over the last 12 months.