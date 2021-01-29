MARKET NEWS

Ashirwad Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 5.28% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashirwad Steel and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 5.28% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020 down 501.16% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020 down 273.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 13.70 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.23% returns over the last 6 months and 47.00% over the last 12 months.

Ashirwad Steel and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.260.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.260.260.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.110.14
Depreciation0.090.090.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.110.130.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.03-0.08-0.17
Other Income0.830.890.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.200.810.55
Interest0.030.010.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.230.800.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.230.800.50
Tax-0.080.180.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.150.610.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.150.610.29
Equity Share Capital12.5012.5012.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.920.490.23
Diluted EPS-0.920.490.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.920.490.23
Diluted EPS-0.920.490.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ashirwad Steel #Ashirwad Steel and Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

