Ashirwad Steel Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 5.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 5.28% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020 down 501.16% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020 down 273.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 13.70 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.23% returns over the last 6 months and 47.00% over the last 12 months.