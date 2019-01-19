Ashirwad Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 95.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2018 down 95.32% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 81.46% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 down 50% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

Ashirwad Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Ashirwad Steel shares closed at 10.00 on January 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.32% returns over the last 6 months and -47.26% over the last 12 months.