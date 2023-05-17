Ashima Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore, down 34.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore in March 2023 down 34.95% from Rs. 58.66 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2023 down 120.09% from Rs. 29.37 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2023 down 217.27% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.
Ashima shares closed at 13.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 10.12% over the last 12 months.
|Ashima
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.16
|58.16
|58.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.16
|58.16
|58.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.15
|22.60
|41.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.59
|2.45
|7.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.72
|7.79
|-16.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.75
|7.82
|7.66
|Depreciation
|1.03
|1.04
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.55
|16.27
|21.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.19
|0.20
|-3.35
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.73
|1.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.44
|0.92
|-2.11
|Interest
|0.48
|0.61
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.92
|0.31
|-2.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.15
|35.79
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.92
|-2.84
|33.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.92
|-2.84
|33.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.02
|0.51
|-3.75
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.90
|-2.33
|29.37
|Equity Share Capital
|191.66
|191.66
|191.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.12
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.12
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.12
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.12
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited