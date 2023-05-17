English
    Ashima Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore, down 34.95% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore in March 2023 down 34.95% from Rs. 58.66 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2023 down 120.09% from Rs. 29.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2023 down 217.27% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

    Ashima shares closed at 13.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 10.12% over the last 12 months.

    Ashima
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.1658.1658.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.1658.1658.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.1522.6041.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.592.457.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.727.79-16.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.757.827.66
    Depreciation1.031.040.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5516.2721.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.190.20-3.35
    Other Income0.750.731.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.440.92-2.11
    Interest0.480.610.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.920.31-2.67
    Exceptional Items---3.1535.79
    P/L Before Tax-5.92-2.8433.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.92-2.8433.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.020.51-3.75
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.90-2.3329.37
    Equity Share Capital191.66191.66191.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.120.17
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.120.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.120.17
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.120.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
