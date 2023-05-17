Ashima Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore, down 34.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore in March 2023 down 34.95% from Rs. 58.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2023 down 120.09% from Rs. 29.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.41 crore in March 2023 down 217.27% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022.

Ashima shares closed at 13.60 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.23% returns over the last 6 months and 10.12% over the last 12 months.