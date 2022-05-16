 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashima Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.66 crore, up 20.4% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.66 crore in March 2022 up 20.4% from Rs. 48.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.37 crore in March 2022 up 3355.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 143.85% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.

Ashima EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Ashima shares closed at 12.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.33% returns over the last 6 months and -35.62% over the last 12 months.

Ashima
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.66 68.29 48.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.66 68.29 48.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.49 38.90 21.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.27 4.16 1.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.75 -3.75 4.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.66 7.50 9.51
Depreciation 0.72 1.08 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.62 21.92 11.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.35 -1.52 -0.44
Other Income 1.24 0.14 2.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.11 -1.38 2.06
Interest 0.56 0.57 1.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.67 -1.95 1.02
Exceptional Items 35.79 -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.12 -1.95 1.02
Tax -- -- 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.12 -1.95 0.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -3.75 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.37 -1.95 0.85
Equity Share Capital 191.66 191.66 191.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 -0.10 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.17 -0.10 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.17 -0.10 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.17 -0.10 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 08:55 am
