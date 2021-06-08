Ashima Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.72 crore, down 15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.72 crore in March 2021 down 15% from Rs. 57.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021 up 172.03% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021 up 157.72% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020.

Ashima EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

Ashima shares closed at 20.35 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.18% returns over the last 6 months and 230.89% over the last 12 months.