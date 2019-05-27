Ashima Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:
Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore in March 2019 up 10.8% from Rs. 56.11 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2019 up 23.53% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2019 down 4.05% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2018.
Ashima shares closed at 10.35 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -58.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ashima
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.17
|81.27
|56.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.17
|81.27
|56.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.86
|39.18
|33.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.66
|2.49
|6.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.71
|4.54
|-8.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.57
|7.99
|8.86
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.90
|0.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.35
|26.73
|21.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.85
|-0.56
|-5.56
|Other Income
|0.61
|0.89
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.24
|0.33
|-5.08
|Interest
|1.13
|0.88
|0.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.37
|-0.55
|-5.95
|Exceptional Items
|1.82
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.55
|-0.55
|-5.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.55
|-0.55
|-5.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.55
|-0.55
|-5.95
|Equity Share Capital
|128.45
|128.45
|128.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.04
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.04
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.04
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.04
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited