Ashima Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore in March 2019 up 10.8% from Rs. 56.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2019 up 23.53% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2019 down 4.05% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2018.

Ashima shares closed at 10.35 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.18% returns over the last 6 months and -58.01% over the last 12 months.