    Ashima Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.35 crore, down 15.18% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53.35 crore in June 2023 down 15.18% from Rs. 62.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2023 down 210.79% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Ashima shares closed at 13.25 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -3.28% over the last 12 months.

    Ashima
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.3538.1662.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53.3538.1662.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.7827.1521.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.344.596.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.85-16.7211.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.018.757.32
    Depreciation1.071.031.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.4219.5516.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.43-6.19-1.74
    Other Income0.300.750.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.13-5.44-1.07
    Interest0.440.480.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.56-5.92-1.68
    Exceptional Items----3.09
    P/L Before Tax-1.56-5.921.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.56-5.921.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.010.020.01
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.57-5.901.42
    Equity Share Capital191.66191.66191.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.310.07
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.310.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.310.07
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.310.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashima #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

