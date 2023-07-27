Ashima Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 53.35 crore, down 15.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.35 crore in June 2023 down 15.18% from Rs. 62.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2023 down 210.79% from Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Ashima shares closed at 13.25 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.24% returns over the last 6 months and -3.28% over the last 12 months.