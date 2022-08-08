 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashima Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.90 crore, up 136.36% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.90 crore in June 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 26.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022 up 115.52% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 99.47% from Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2021.

Ashima EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2021.

Ashima shares closed at 14.21 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.05% returns over the last 6 months and -26.18% over the last 12 months.

Ashima
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 62.90 58.66 26.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 62.90 58.66 26.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.91 41.49 24.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.00 7.27 1.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.49 -16.75 -10.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.32 7.66 9.20
Depreciation 1.03 0.72 1.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.89 21.62 10.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.74 -3.35 -9.37
Other Income 0.67 1.24 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.07 -2.11 -8.62
Interest 0.62 0.56 0.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.68 -2.67 -9.15
Exceptional Items 3.09 35.79 --
P/L Before Tax 1.41 33.12 -9.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.41 33.12 -9.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.01 -3.75 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.42 29.37 -9.15
Equity Share Capital 191.66 191.66 191.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.17 -0.48
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.17 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.17 -0.48
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.17 -0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
