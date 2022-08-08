Ashima Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.90 crore, up 136.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.90 crore in June 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 26.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022 up 115.52% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 99.47% from Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2021.

Ashima EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2021.

Ashima shares closed at 14.21 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.05% returns over the last 6 months and -26.18% over the last 12 months.