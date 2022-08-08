English
    Ashima Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.90 crore, up 136.36% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.90 crore in June 2022 up 136.36% from Rs. 26.61 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2022 up 115.52% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 99.47% from Rs. 7.50 crore in June 2021.

    Ashima EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2021.

    Ashima shares closed at 14.21 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.05% returns over the last 6 months and -26.18% over the last 12 months.

    Ashima
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.9058.6626.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.9058.6626.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.9141.4924.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.007.271.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.49-16.75-10.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.327.669.20
    Depreciation1.030.721.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8921.6210.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.74-3.35-9.37
    Other Income0.671.240.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-2.11-8.62
    Interest0.620.560.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.68-2.67-9.15
    Exceptional Items3.0935.79--
    P/L Before Tax1.4133.12-9.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.4133.12-9.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.01-3.75--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.4229.37-9.15
    Equity Share Capital191.66191.66191.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.17-0.48
    Diluted EPS0.070.17-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.17-0.48
    Diluted EPS0.070.17-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashima #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:11 am
