Ashima Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.76 crore, down 27.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.76 crore in June 2019 down 27.28% from Rs. 75.30 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 100.48% from Rs. 25.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2019 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2018.

Ashima shares closed at 7.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.08% returns over the last 6 months and -65.93% over the last 12 months.