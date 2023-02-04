Ashima Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore in December 2022 down 14.84% from Rs. 68.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 753.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
Ashima shares closed at 15.50 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and -20.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ashima
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.16
|47.05
|68.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.16
|47.05
|68.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.60
|30.68
|38.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.45
|4.74
|4.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.79
|-10.74
|-3.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.82
|7.66
|7.50
|Depreciation
|1.04
|1.03
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.27
|15.69
|21.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|-2.02
|-1.52
|Other Income
|0.73
|2.21
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.92
|0.20
|-1.38
|Interest
|0.61
|0.54
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.31
|-0.34
|-1.95
|Exceptional Items
|-3.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.84
|-0.34
|-1.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.84
|-0.34
|-1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.51
|0.50
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.33
|0.15
|-1.95
|Equity Share Capital
|191.66
|191.66
|191.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.01
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.01
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.01
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.01
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited