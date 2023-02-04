 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashima Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore in December 2022 down 14.84% from Rs. 68.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 753.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Ashima
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.16 47.05 68.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.16 47.05 68.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.60 30.68 38.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.45 4.74 4.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.79 -10.74 -3.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.82 7.66 7.50
Depreciation 1.04 1.03 1.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.27 15.69 21.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 -2.02 -1.52
Other Income 0.73 2.21 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.92 0.20 -1.38
Interest 0.61 0.54 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.31 -0.34 -1.95
Exceptional Items -3.15 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.84 -0.34 -1.95
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.84 -0.34 -1.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 0.51 0.50 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.33 0.15 -1.95
Equity Share Capital 191.66 191.66 191.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.01 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.01 -0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.01 -0.10
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.01 -0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited