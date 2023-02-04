Ashima Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore in December 2022 down 14.84% from Rs. 68.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 753.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.