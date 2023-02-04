English
    Ashima Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore, down 14.84% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.16 crore in December 2022 down 14.84% from Rs. 68.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 753.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.1647.0568.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.1647.0568.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.6030.6838.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.454.744.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.79-10.74-3.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.827.667.50
    Depreciation1.041.031.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.2715.6921.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.20-2.02-1.52
    Other Income0.732.210.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.920.20-1.38
    Interest0.610.540.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.31-0.34-1.95
    Exceptional Items-3.15----
    P/L Before Tax-2.84-0.34-1.95
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.84-0.34-1.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.510.50--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.330.15-1.95
    Equity Share Capital191.66191.66191.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.01-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.120.01-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.120.01-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.120.01-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited