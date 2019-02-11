Ashima Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.27 crore, up 19.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.27 crore in December 2018 up 19.15% from Rs. 68.21 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018 down 100.69% from Rs. 80.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2018 up 19.42% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2017.

Ashima shares closed at 12.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.70% returns over the last 6 months and -54.40% over the last 12 months.