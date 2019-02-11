Ashima Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.27 crore, up 19.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashima are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.27 crore in December 2018 up 19.15% from Rs. 68.21 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018 down 100.69% from Rs. 80.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2018 up 19.42% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2017.
Ashima shares closed at 12.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.70% returns over the last 6 months and -54.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ashima
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.27
|65.34
|68.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.27
|65.34
|68.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|39.18
|41.09
|30.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.49
|1.31
|2.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.54
|-8.97
|2.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.99
|8.47
|8.10
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.95
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.73
|27.77
|23.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-5.28
|-0.27
|Other Income
|0.89
|0.35
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-4.93
|0.07
|Interest
|0.88
|0.84
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-5.77
|-0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3.53
|80.69
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|-2.24
|80.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|-2.24
|80.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|-2.24
|80.01
|Equity Share Capital
|128.45
|128.45
|128.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.45
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.45
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.17
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.17
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited