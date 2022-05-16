Ashima Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.66 crore, up 20.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.66 crore in March 2022 up 20.4% from Rs. 48.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.37 crore in March 2022 up 3355.29% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2022 down 143.85% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.

Ashima EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Ashima shares closed at 12.65 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.33% returns over the last 6 months and -35.62% over the last 12 months.