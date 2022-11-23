Ashika Credit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore, up 279.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore in September 2022 up 279.66% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2022 up 98.87% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in September 2022 up 93.71% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

Ashika Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2021.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 36.15 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and 1.83% over the last 12 months.