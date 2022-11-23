English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashika Credit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore, up 279.66% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashika Credit Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.47 crore in September 2022 up 279.66% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2022 up 98.87% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in September 2022 up 93.71% from Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2021.

    Ashika Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in September 2021.

    Ashika Credit shares closed at 36.15 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and 1.83% over the last 12 months.

    Ashika Credit Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.476.741.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.476.741.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.660.67
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.680.53-2.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-1.050.520.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.165.032.88
    Other Income----0.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.165.033.18
    Interest0.010.04--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.164.993.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.164.993.18
    Tax1.590.720.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.574.272.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.574.272.30
    Equity Share Capital11.8811.8811.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.853.601.93
    Diluted EPS3.853.601.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.853.601.93
    Diluted EPS3.853.601.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashika Credit #Ashika Credit Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm