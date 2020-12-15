Ashika Credit Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 20.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in September 2020 up 20.79% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2020 up 200.35% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2020 up 206.02% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2019.

Ashika Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2019.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 29.80 on December 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 57.67% returns over the last 6 months and -20.64% over the last 12 months.