Ashika Credit Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 20.79% Y-o-Y

December 15, 2020
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashika Credit Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in September 2020 up 20.79% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2020 up 200.35% from Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2020 up 206.02% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2019.

Ashika Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.89 in September 2019.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 29.80 on December 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 57.67% returns over the last 6 months and -20.64% over the last 12 months.

Ashika Credit Capital
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.711.571.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.711.571.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.170.210.66
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.12-0.831.90
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.120.100.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.312.09-1.33
Other Income0.10----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.412.09-1.33
Interest----0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.412.09-1.41
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.412.09-1.41
Tax0.370.71-0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.041.38-1.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.041.38-1.04
Equity Share Capital11.8811.8811.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.881.16-0.89
Diluted EPS0.881.16-0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.881.16-0.89
Diluted EPS0.881.16-0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 15, 2020 11:33 am

