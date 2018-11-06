Ashika Credit Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, up 157.02% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in September 2018 up 157.02% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2018 up 624.86% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2018 up 361.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2017.

Ashika Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2017.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 28.80 on November 14, 2017 (BSE)