Ashika Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 20.8% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashika Credit Capital are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 13.16% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 52.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 38.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and -25.02% over the last 12 months.

Ashika Credit Capital
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.31 1.94 1.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.31 1.94 1.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.69 0.72 0.22
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.65 -2.85 2.80
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.17 0.63 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.90 3.44 -1.66
Other Income 0.17 -- 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.73 3.44 -1.55
Interest 0.08 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.81 3.44 -1.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.81 3.44 -1.55
Tax 0.21 1.07 -0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.02 2.38 -1.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.02 2.38 -1.17
Equity Share Capital 11.88 11.88 11.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.86 2.00 -0.99
Diluted EPS -0.86 2.00 -0.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.86 2.00 -0.99
Diluted EPS -0.86 2.00 -0.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

