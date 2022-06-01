Ashika Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 20.8% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashika Credit Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 13.16% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 52.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.
Ashika Credit shares closed at 38.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and -25.02% over the last 12 months.
|Ashika Credit Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.31
|1.94
|1.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.31
|1.94
|1.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.72
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.65
|-2.85
|2.80
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.17
|0.63
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.90
|3.44
|-1.66
|Other Income
|0.17
|--
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|3.44
|-1.55
|Interest
|0.08
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.81
|3.44
|-1.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.81
|3.44
|-1.55
|Tax
|0.21
|1.07
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|2.38
|-1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|2.38
|-1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|11.88
|11.88
|11.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|2.00
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|2.00
|-0.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|2.00
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|2.00
|-0.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited