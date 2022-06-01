Ashika Credit Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, down 20.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in March 2022 down 20.8% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022 up 13.16% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022 up 52.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2021.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 38.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.23% returns over the last 6 months and -25.02% over the last 12 months.