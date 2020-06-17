Ashika Credit Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore, down 52.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.39 crore in March 2020 down 52.61% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in March 2020 down 335.64% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2020 down 285.47% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 17.50 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -53.40% returns over the last 6 months