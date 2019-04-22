Ashika Credit Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore, down 17.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.93 crore in March 2019 down 17.36% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019 up 83.01% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2019 down 13.97% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2018.

Ashika Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2018.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 28.80 on November 14, 2017 (BSE)