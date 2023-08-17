Ashika Credit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, down 27.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in June 2023 down 27.63% from Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2023 down 23.81% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2023 down 20.28% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022.

Ashika Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.60 in June 2022.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 34.71 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.30% returns over the last 6 months and -3.58% over the last 12 months.