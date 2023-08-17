English
    Ashika Credit Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore, down 27.63% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashika Credit Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.88 crore in June 2023 down 27.63% from Rs. 6.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.25 crore in June 2023 down 23.81% from Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2023 down 20.28% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022.

    Ashika Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.60 in June 2022.

    Ashika Credit shares closed at 34.71 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.30% returns over the last 6 months and -3.58% over the last 12 months.

    Ashika Credit Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.88-0.086.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.88-0.086.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.690.66
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.16-0.070.53
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.370.630.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.00-1.355.03
    Other Income--1.45--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.000.105.03
    Interest0.070.080.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.930.034.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.930.034.99
    Tax0.680.330.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.25-0.304.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.25-0.304.27
    Equity Share Capital11.8811.8811.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.74-0.263.60
    Diluted EPS2.74-0.263.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.74-0.263.60
    Diluted EPS2.74-0.263.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 04:33 pm

