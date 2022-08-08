English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashika Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 270.99% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashika Credit Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in June 2022 up 270.99% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022 up 2898.82% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022 up 1423.68% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

    Ashika Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

    Close

    Ashika Credit shares closed at 36.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.11% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.

    Ashika Credit Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.741.311.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.741.311.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.660.690.62
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.53-0.651.47
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.522.170.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.03-0.90-0.38
    Other Income--0.17--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.03-0.73-0.38
    Interest0.040.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.99-0.81-0.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.99-0.81-0.38
    Tax0.720.21-0.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.27-1.02-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.27-1.02-0.15
    Equity Share Capital11.8811.8811.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.60-0.86-0.13
    Diluted EPS3.60-0.86-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.60-0.86-0.13
    Diluted EPS3.60-0.86-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashika Credit #Ashika Credit Capital #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.