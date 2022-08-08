Ashika Credit Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore, up 270.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.74 crore in June 2022 up 270.99% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in June 2022 up 2898.82% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022 up 1423.68% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

Ashika Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 3.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2021.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 36.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.11% returns over the last 6 months and -27.13% over the last 12 months.