Ashika Credit Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2021 up 16% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 down 111.07% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021 down 118.18% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2020.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 43.30 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.63% returns over the last 6 months and 151.74% over the last 12 months.