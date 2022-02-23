Ashika Credit Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, up 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in December 2021 up 21.67% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021 up 512.54% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021 up 549.06% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020.

Ashika Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2020.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 38.60 on February 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.43% returns over the last 6 months and 6.63% over the last 12 months.