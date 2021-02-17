Ashika Credit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 15.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2020 down 15.84% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 55.07% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020 down 52.68% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2019.

Ashika Credit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2019.

Ashika Credit shares closed at 36.95 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 114.83% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months.