Ashiana Ispat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.20 crore, down 4.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.20 crore in September 2022 down 4.16% from Rs. 117.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 1136.71% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

Ashiana Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 38.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.03% returns over the last 6 months and 121.71% over the last 12 months.