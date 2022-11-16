English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashiana Ispat Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.20 crore, down 4.16% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.20 crore in September 2022 down 4.16% from Rs. 117.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 1136.71% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2022 up 37.79% from Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2021.

    Ashiana Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

    Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 38.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 93.03% returns over the last 6 months and 121.71% over the last 12 months.

    Ashiana Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.20143.94117.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.20143.94117.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.15126.31101.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.532.670.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.600.072.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.211.141.15
    Depreciation0.560.560.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.7910.538.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.562.652.04
    Other Income--0.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.562.652.07
    Interest1.791.871.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.770.770.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.770.770.23
    Tax0.140.130.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.620.640.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.620.640.13
    Equity Share Capital7.967.967.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.040.800.17
    Diluted EPS2.040.800.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.040.800.17
    Diluted EPS2.040.800.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

