Ashiana Ispat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 143.15 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.15 crore in March 2023 up 11.79% from Rs. 128.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 66.51% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2023 up 0.43% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2022.

Ashiana Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 35.79 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.27% returns over the last 6 months and 68.03% over the last 12 months.