Ashiana Ispat Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.06 crore, up 16.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.06 crore in March 2022 up 16.56% from Rs. 109.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 down 18.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

Ashiana Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2021.

Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 22.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.08% returns over the last 6 months and 38.08% over the last 12 months.