Ashiana Ispat Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 123.98 crore, up 22.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.98 crore in March 2019 up 22.1% from Rs. 101.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019 down 28.46% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2019 down 17.47% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2018.

Ashiana Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2018.

Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 20.85 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and -26.19% over the last 12 months.