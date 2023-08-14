Ashiana Ispat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.29 crore, down 58.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.29 crore in June 2023 down 58.81% from Rs. 143.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 down 168.61% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 down 24.92% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022.

Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 30.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.42% over the last 12 months.