    Ashiana Ispat Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.29 crore, down 58.81% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.29 crore in June 2023 down 58.81% from Rs. 143.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 down 168.61% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 down 24.92% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2022.

    Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 30.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months and -13.42% over the last 12 months.

    Ashiana Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.29143.15143.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.29143.15143.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.57122.12126.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.231.222.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.797.600.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.111.301.14
    Depreciation0.500.540.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.199.5010.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.910.882.65
    Other Income0.000.940.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.911.822.65
    Interest2.261.701.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.350.120.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.350.120.77
    Tax0.090.030.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.440.090.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.440.090.64
    Equity Share Capital7.967.967.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.550.120.80
    Diluted EPS-0.550.120.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.550.120.80
    Diluted EPS-0.550.120.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

